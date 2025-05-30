3rd person arrested in connection with death of Telemundo Super Bowl reporter

NEW ORLEANS — A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of Adan Manzano, a Telemundo reporter who was found dead in his hotel room while in Louisiana to cover the Super Bowl, authorities announced Friday.

Christian Anderson, of New Orleans, was arrested "for his alleged involvement in the scheme that ultimately led to Manzano's death," the Kenner Police Department said in a press release.

Manzano, a reporter for KGKC Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, was found dead face-down on a pillow in his hotel room in Kenner on Feb. 5, police said. He died from the combined effects of Xanax -- an anti-anxiety medication -- and alcohol along with positional asphyxia, according to the Jefferson Parish coroner.

A woman who police said was seen going into Manzano's hotel room hours before he was found dead -- Danette Colbert -- and an alleged accomplice were previously arrested in connection with his death. Manzano's cellphone and credit card were found in her home, Kenner police said.

Police said a review of text messages and digital communications shows that Anderson, 33, and the two suspects "played an active role in a coordinated pattern of targeting victims, drugging them, and stealing personal property."

Anderson rented a car that was used by Colbert on the day of Manzano's death, according to police.

"Further evidence showed that Anderson provided logistical support, engaged in post-crime communication, and assisted in attempts to financially benefit from the victim's stolen assets," Kenner police said. "Additionally, records show Anderson and Colbert communicated extensively following the incident, and that he played a role in the group's recurring criminal behavior."

Anderson faces charges of principal to simple robbery, purse snatching, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud and computer fraud.

He is in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Colbert was arrested in the days following Manzano's death and initially charged with property crimes, including theft and fraud-related offenses. She was subsequently charged with second-degree murder in his death following the autopsy.

The other suspect in the case, Rickey White, faces the same property crime charges as Colbert.

Earlier this month, Colbert was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a previous fraud conviction, according to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office. She was given a suspended 10-year sentence after being found guilty last year of theft, computer fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds. The attorney general's office said it argued for a harsher sentence due to her prior fraud felony convictions, and a judge subsequently sentenced her to 25 years.

"The evidence was overwhelming that this woman was a serial fraudster and took advantage of multiple tourists and innocent people over many years in the French Quarter," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement following the sentencing. "I wish we could have saved the life of Adam Manzano."

"I'm hopeful and confident justice will be served in Jefferson Parish as well, where Colbert is also facing charges of second-degree murder for Manzano's death," she added.

