National

4 dead, 1 in critical condition after Illinois stabbing spree; suspect in custody, officials say

By Leah Sarnoff, ABC News

Police Car Lights, out of focus night time view Douglas Sacha/Getty Images (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

By Leah Sarnoff, ABC News

ROCKFORD, Ill. — An adult male allegedly stabbed multiple victims in the Rockford, Illinois area on Wednesday, leaving four people dead, one in critical condition and four others in stable condition, authorities said in a press conference Wednesday.

Rockford police say the suspect is in custody and there is no known motive at this time.

“Words can’t even express my thoughts right now; this a pretty painstaking event," the Rockford police chief said, adding, "This was a heinous crime."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!