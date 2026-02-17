4 dead in pileup of over 30 vehicles in 'brown out' conditions on Colorado interstate

PUEBLO, Colo. — Four people died in a pileup involving over 30 vehicles, including six semitrailers, on an interstate in Colorado Tuesday after blowing dirt made it hard for drivers to see, authorities said.

Dirt kicked up by heavy winds caused “brown out” conditions at the time of the pileup on Interstate 25 south of Pueblo around 10 a.m. the Colorado State Patrol said. It said drivers had “low to no visibility.”

The patrol said 29 people were taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries wasn't known.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. The lack of visibility will be considered as one of the factors in the crash, but others may also be involved, said Trooper Sherri Mendez, a patrol spokesperson.

The eastern half of Colorado was being hit by strong winds Tuesday, which combined with warm weather and very dry conditions, have also raised the risk of wildfires and caused flight delays at Denver's airport.

Meanwhile, it was snowing in the western part of the state, bringing much needed snow to the mountains.

