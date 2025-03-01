49ers reportedly trading Deebo Samuel to Commanders for 5th-round pick

Deebo Samuel's trade request has been granted.

According to NFL Network, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is heading to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The #49ers are trading star WR Deebo Samuel to the #Commanders for draft pick compensation, sources say.



Samuel, due $21.7M this year, now heads to join former SF exec Adam Peters and play with QB Jayden Daniels, who gets another weapon. pic.twitter.com/h9Ku5U6uX1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2025

The trade comes days after 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team would honor Samuel's request for a trade and see if there were any trade partners available. Washington was a willing one after making the NFC title game after the 2024 season thanks to the excellence of rookie QB Jayden Daniels.

Samuel, 29, has been an all-purpose weapon for the 49ers, though his stats dipped in 2024. He had 51 catches for 670 yards and just three receiving TDs with 42 rushing attempts for 136 yards and a TD. Those numbers are likely a big reason why Samuel commanded just a fifth-round pick in return from Washing.

His production in 2024 was down considerably from previous seasons. Samuel’s best year came in 2021 when he had 77 catches for 1,405 yards and ran 59 times for 365 yards and eight scores.

Given his age and the 49ers’ cap situation, a long-term deal in San Francisco has seemed like a long shot after his contract expires following the 2025 season. The 49ers need to sign QB Brock Purdy to a contract extension. His new salary will likely be commensurate with many of the higher-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.