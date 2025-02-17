5 arrested in upstate New York torture, killing of transgender man

Five people have been arrested and charged with murder after the body of a missing transgender man was discovered dumped in an upstate New York field.

The remains of the victim, identified as 24-year-old Sam Nordquist of Minnesota, were found last week in a field in Benton, New York, in Yates County, according to Capt. Kelly Swift, a New York State Police investigator.

Swift said investigators suspect Nordquist was tortured and killed in neighboring Ontario County and moved "in an attempt to conceal a crime."

"Based on evidence and witness statements, we have determined that Sam endured prolonged physical and psychological abuse at the hands of multiple individuals," Swift said Friday during a news conference.

"In my 20-year law enforcement career, this is one of the most horrific crimes I have ever investigated," Swift added. "My thoughts are with Sam's family during this time."

The suspects arrested in the case were identified by Swift as Precious Arzuaga, 38, of Canandaigua, New York; Jennifer Quijano, 30, of Geneva, New York; Kyle Sage, 33, of Rochester, New York; Patrick Goodwin, 30, also of Canandaigua, and Emily Motyka, 19, of Lima, New York.

Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts said all five suspects have all been charged with second-degree murder under the state's depraved indifference statute. He said the suspects have been arraigned and are being held at the Ontario County Jail without bail.

When asked whether hate crime charges are being pursued in the case, Swift said, "We haven't ruled that out."

It was unclear if the suspects had hired or were appointed attorneys to represent them.

"The facts and the circumstances of this crime are beyond depraved," Ritts said Friday during the press conference. "This is by far the worst homicide investigation that our office has ever been part of. No human being should have to endure what Sam endured."

Nordquist's family filed a missing person report with the Canandaigua Police Department on Feb. 9, after last hearing from Nordquist on Jan. 1, according to a missing person flyer issued by the Missing People in America organization.

According to the flyer, Nordquist's family said he left Minnesota on Sept. 28, 2024, with a round-trip plane ticket to New York. The family, according to the flyer, alleged that he met a woman online who convinced him to visit her.

The family, according to the flyer, claimed Nordquist was planning to fly back to Minnesota within two weeks, but never boarded his return flight.

"I don't understand why someone would do that to another person," Kayla Nordquist, Sam's sister, told Saint Paul, Minnesota, ABC affiliate KSTP. "Sam was amazing and would give the shirt of his back to anyone."

When asked Friday about the flyer, Swift declined to comment.

Swift would not disclose details of the abuse, saying the investigation is in its early stages. However, she said, Nordquist was "subjected to repeated acts of violence and torture in a manner that ultimately led to his death."

A criminal complaint obtained by Rochester, New York, ABC affiliate WHAM alleged that the suspects sexually assaulted Nordquist with a "table leg and broomstick." The complaint alleges that the suspects subjected Nordquist to "prolonged beatings by punching, kicking and striking [Nordquist] with numerous objects, including but not limited to sticks, dog toys, rope, bottles, belts, canes and wooden boards."

According to the complaint, the torture allegedly took place in room 22 at Patty's Lodge in Hopewell, New York, in Ontario County between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2.

Swift said investigators executed a search warrant at the hotel on Thursday, specifically searching room 22 for evidence.

Neither Swift nor Ritts would comment on the relationship between Nordquist and the suspects.

Swift said more arrests were possible and asked anyone with information about the crime to contact state police investigators.

Ritts said he anticipates a grand jury will take action in the case "very quickly."

