54 people trapped on roof of Tennessee hospital due to floodwaters from Hurricane Helene

ERWIN, Tenn. — At least 54 people are trapped on the roof of a hospital in Tennessee on Friday after floodwaters due to Hurricane Helene quickly surrounded the medical center.

Unicoi County Hospital -- located in the northeastern part of the state on the border with North Carolina -- took on so much flooding that those inside could no longer be safely evacuated and had to relocate to the roof.

In addition to the people trapped on the roof, seven people remain in rescue boats. The National Guard and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) are currently engaged in "a dangerous rescue operation," according to Ballad Health, a health care company that runs a chain of hospitals.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger posted on the social platform X on Friday afternoon that helicopters had arrived to help evacuate people off the roof.

Ballad Health said in a statement on X on Friday that it received notice a little after 9:30 a.m. ET from the Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency that the hospital needed to be evacuated to the water from a nearby river rising quickly.

Although ambulances were quick to help evacuate patients, the hospital became flooded so quickly that the ambulances could not safely approach the hospital.

TEMA coordinated with local emergency management agencies so boats could be deployed to assist with the evacuation. However, water began flooding the hospital building causing an "extremely dangerous and impassable" that prevented boats from reaching the hospital.

What's more, high winds had previously prevented helicopters from evacuating the hospital.

"We ask everyone to please pray for the people at Unicoi County Hospital, the first responders on-scene, the military leaders who are actively working to help, and our state leaders," Ballad Health said in a statement. "Ballad Health appreciates the support and effort of Mayors Garland Evely, Patty Woodby and Joe Grandy, each of whom has offered assistance and have maintained ongoing contact with Ballad Health leadership."

ABC News' Alexandra Faul and Mike Noble contributed to this report.

