6 MLB position changes to watch this spring: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jose Altuve, Mike Trout set to appear somewhere new in 2025

One of the more interesting things to watch in spring training is players moving to new positions, and this season features no shortage of such situations. Sometimes, a player changes position due to declining defense or to avoid injury. Other times, it’s because he changed teams or former teammates left in free agency. Or, in one case on this list, the player might just be good enough to be elite defensively at multiple positions.

Here are six position changes to keep an eye on this spring.

Jose Altuve: 2B to LF

The biggest position change this spring is undoubtedly the Astros shifting Jose Altuve from second base to left field. Altuve, 34, was once as sure-handed as it gets at second, rating well by both the eye test and advanced metrics. In 2015, Altuve took home the AL Gold Glove Award for his defensive prowess.

But over the past several years, the 2017 AL MVP’s defensive skills have taken a drastic step back as he has gotten older. In fact, since 2022, Altuve ranks as the worst defender at any position in baseball, with minus-41 defensive runs saved.

In his entire big-league career, Altuve has never started a game at any position other than second, so left field will be a new challenge for the future Hall of Famer. And while he’s athletic enough to move around in the outfield — and Daikin Park in Houston features one of the shortest left fields in baseball, with the Crawford Boxes — Altuve’s arm strength could prove to be an issue for the Astros. This is one of the biggest storylines entering the 2025 season.

Mike Trout: CF to RF

This is a move that feels like it has been in the works for some time. The Angels' priority this season is getting Mike Trout to play in as many games as possible, and that requires keeping him as healthy as possible. And so, in an effort to lessen the wear and tear on his body, Trout is moving from center to right for the Halos.

There’s no question that Trout is more than capable of manning right field. Plus, he told reporters that he’s going to work with Angels instructor Torii Hunter, who successfully transitioned from center field to right at the end of his career.

The reality is that if the Angels really wanted to ensure that Trout stays healthy, they would just make him the every-day designated hitter. But the superstar would likely push against that, given his desire to play the field.

All other recent plans to keep Trout healthy have failed. Maybe this will be the one that works.

Alex Bregman: 3B to 2B (maybe?)

The newest member of the Boston Red Sox is not only in a new ballpark but also, apparently, preparing for a new position. Second base has been an area of need in Boston in recent years, and while he has started only one game at second in his career, the sure-handed Bregman will likely make a smooth transition.

But unlike some of the other players on the list, Bregman probably shouldn’t be moving from his original position. The two-time World Series champion won the AL Gold Glove Award at third just last season while rating above average at the hot corner in both DRS and OAA. Meanwhile, Boston’s incumbent at third base, Rafael Devers, has been a below-average defender his entire career.

Even so, the expectation upon Bregman's signing was that he would play second, and Devers has made loud and clear his displeasure about possibly giving up his position, telling reporters that he plays third and doesn't want to move. It'll be interesting to see how manager Alex Cora and Co. sort this out. Either way, Bregman helps Boston defensively, but this is a situation worth keeping an eye on.

Mookie Betts: part-time SS to full-time SS

Seems like deja vú that we’re discussing Mookie Betts moving to shortstop for a second consecutive spring. But this time, it’s not because of an emergency. Following the Dodgers’ reconfiguring of their outfield over the winter, with the signing of Michael Conforto and the return of Teoscar Hernandez, Betts will be the full-time shortstop after playing half the season there in ‘24. Playing in the infield again has been a possibility for Betts for years, but he’s one of the best right fielders the game has seen, so it made perfect sense to keep him there.

Now, Betts will get the chance to focus solely on playing short, with a full spring training to prepare. In a small sample last season, he looked like a guy who had played the position before. Betts rated fairly well by defensive metrics, earning +3 defensive runs saved. There were times when making throws was an issue, but that's an area Betts worked on over the offseason.

The three-time World Series champion is one of the best athletes in the game, and if there’s anyone we can assume will not only transition to a new position but also excel there, it’s Mookie Betts.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.: 3B to 2B

Unlike the other players on this list, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has extensive experience playing at his 2025 position. Toward the end of his tenure with the Marlins, Chisholm played center field full-time, but he came up as a shortstop before moving to second base when he reached the big leagues.

The Yankees had a need at third base when they acquired Chisholm at last summer’s trade deadline, and he was an adequate short-term solution there. Despite rating as a -2 DRS, he graded out as being well above average at third by outs above average, which rated him as +6.

But now, with the departure of Gleyber Torres from the Yankees’ infield, Chisholm will return to his familiar home at second base. The Bahamas native has always been athletic, which has served him well while moving around positions. During his past stints at second, he rated as elite at the position, with plus marks in both DRS and OAA. After years of defensive lapses at the keystone, the Yankees should enjoy a big boost with Chisholm at second.

Jonathan India: 2B to LF

Jonathan India is a solid player, and his best tool has always been his bat, with an ability to get on base at a high clip, but the past few seasons in Cincinnati, finding a spot for him in the lineup and a place to hide him defensively became an issue. After Altuve, India rated as the second-worst defender in MLB by defensive runs saved. But unlike Altuve, who was once an above-average defender at second base, India never had that reputation.

Now playing in Kansas City after an offseason trade to the Royals, India will man left field, where he’ll need to quickly familiarize himself with one of the largest outfields in baseball. We’ll see how long it takes for him to get adjusted to his new home.