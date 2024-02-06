National

70 NYC Housing Authority employees arrested in corruption investigation

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News

amphotora/Getty Images

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News

NEW YORK — As many as 70 current and former New York City public housing employees were charged Tuesday with accepting kickbacks from contractors in exchange for awarding city contracts, federal prosecutors in New York said.

The charges against the New York City Housing Authority employees present the largest number of federal bribery charges brought on a single day in the history of the Department of Justice.

The investigation involves the city’s Department of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!