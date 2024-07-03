74-year-old woman dies after being pushed into moving train in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — The 74-year-old woman who was pushed into an approaching train at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station has died and a man has been arrested in connection with her death, according to BART police.

The woman hit her head on the train and fell onto the Powell Street Station platform at around 11 p.m. Monday night, according to BART police.

BART police arrested 49-year-old Trevor Belmont, a man experiencing homelessness, who also goes by Hoak Taing, authorities said.

The victim was transported to San Francisco General Hospital and later died.

BART police said this is the first murder on the train system this year.

Belmont was arrested shortly after the incident and will be booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

Belmont is being held on murder and elder abuse, according to jail records. A court date has not yet been set.

BART police have yet to identify a motive in the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

