911 outages updates: Outages strike at least four states, but most service restored

NEW YORK — Emergency 911 phone service has been restored in most of the areas hit by outages on Wednesday night.

At least six cities in four different states across the United States reported experiencing 911 call outages earlier in the evening, according to officials. Many of those outages had been restored by Thursday morning, authorities said, although a few police departments in Texas had yet to announce whether cell and landline services were back online.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said service had been restored in the city just before 9:15 p.m. PT.

"9-1-1 phone service has been restored," the LVMPD wrote in a post on X. "All of the individuals who called during the outage have been called back and provided assistance. Non-emergency calls are also working. As always, please do not call 9-1-1 unless you have an emergency."

Nevada State Police also confirmed via X that service had been restored for Southern Nevada's Clark County, which includes Las Vegas and Henderson, areas that had reported the outages earlier.

The entire statewide emergency calling system in South Dakota experienced an outage, Pierre police confirmed to ABC News Wednesday night. Early Thursday morning local time, though, the Highway Patrol announced it had been restored.

"Service has been restored on the South Dakota 911 system," read a post from SDHP on X. "Our emergency system is fully operational and ready to respond promptly to any situation. Your safety is our top priority, and we are here to ensure help is just a call away whenever you need it. Do not call 911 as a test."

Dundy County, Nebraska, and surrounding areas were experiencing outages, the sheriff's office said on Facebook. The non-emergency line was working as well as 911 texting, police said. Both cellular and landline 911 service were later restored, the department said in a later post.

Multiple cities in Texas also had outages, including Del Rio and Kilgore.

Kilgore Police Department posted on Facebook it was experiencing interment outages, and urged residents to call 903-983-1559 ext 1 to report any emergencies.

