Aaron Rodgers confirms that Jets fined him, says trip to Egypt during minicamp was a scheduling snafu

After missing mandatory minicamp for a trip to Egypt, Aaron Rodgers is present and on time for New York Jets training camp.

The Jets quarterback spoke with the reporters on Wednesday for the first time missing minicamp and revealing in a podcast interview Monday that he missed it for a trip to Egypt. He explained on Wednesday that the situation was the product of schedule confusion on his part.

"I originally scheduled it based on the previous year's schedule, which had us out, I believe, by the 9th or 10th," Rodgers said. "Once I saw the schedule, I started to move some things around. It just didn't happen."

He reiterated that visiting Egypt was a "bucket list" trip, a statement he made on the ""Pardon My Take" podcast Monday.

"Back in the doldrums of the rehab, I thought it would be fun to put together a trip with some friends, Rodgers continued. "We wanted to plan it, kind of, middle of June. Looked at the previous year's schedule and felt like I was gonna be safe."

The two-day minicamp that Rodgers missed in June is mandatory, per the collective bargaining agreement. Rodgers downplayed its importance on Wednesday and likened it to voluntary OTAs.

"They're OTA days," Rodgers said. "They happen to be labeled as minicamp. It's not the same as it was in 2005 or 2010. The schedule is an OTA day. It's labeled as minicamp so you can and get anybody who hasn't been around to be there."

Rodgers also confirmed that he was fined by the team. He declined to say how much, just that it was "a little more" than $50,000.

Rodgers' absence became a story when Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced to reporters on June 11 that it was unexcused. Rodgers is entering his second season with the Jets after missing all but the opening drive of his first season in New York with a torn Achilles tendon.

Saleh said the next day that there were no issues between him and Rodgers and that the two are "on the exact same page."

"Aaron and I are on the exact same page," Saleh told reports on June 12. "There's no issue between Aaron, or his teammates for that matter. We addressed it yesterday; it's more of an issue for everyone outside of the building than it is inside. That's about it."

Rodgers reiterated that point on Wednesday.

"I had a great talk with Robert," Rodgers said. "Obviously, he wanted me to be there. I knew the consequences if I wasn't gonna be there. The reaction is what it is."