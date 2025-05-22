National

Above-normal activity predicted for 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, NOAA forecasts

By Julia Jacobo and Daniel Peck, ABC News
United States Postal Service In San Diego Kevin Carter/Getty Images (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
By Julia Jacobo and Daniel Peck, ABC News

NEW YORK — The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will likely experience above-average activity, the National Hurricane Center announced on Thursday.

Between 13 and 19 named storms are expected for the 2025 season, which starts on June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30, according to the NHC. Storms are named when become tropical storms or stronger.

Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict between six and 10 hurricanes and between three and five major hurricanes, at Category 3 or higher.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!