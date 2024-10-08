After Helene, Hurricane Milton leaves Floridians on edge from Tampa to Orlando

TAMPA, Fla. — As Danny Pownall looked through the piles of debris on the street in front of one of his rental properties in Redington Shores, Florida, he pointed out suitcases, beds and even a workout ball.

"Their lives just got flipped upside down, literally, and dumped on the street," he said of residents still recovering from Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 30 and then cut a path of destruction and death up through Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Pownall told ABC News that Helene destroyed his home as well as some of his rental properties. As a line of dump trucks waited to pick up the piles of debris left by Helene, Pownall and other residents in the Tampa metropolitan area are bracing for Hurricane Milton, which the police chief of Tampa described as "the storm of the century."

"We don't know what this storm is going to do," said Pownall, surveying the sagging second-floor terrace of one of his properties still standing. "That could be a one-two punch to take out this property."

As of Tuesday, Milton was a Category 4 hurricane swirling in the Gulf of Mexico about 500 miles south-by-southwest of Tampa. It is expected to make landfall around 11 p.m. Wednesday between St. Petersburg and Sarasota, possibly as a Category 3 hurricane, officials said.

From Treasure Island near St. Petersburg to Sanibel Island near Fort Miles, officials are preparing for an emergency on top of the emergency left by Helene and issuing mandatory evacuations.

Florida officials warn that Milton is stacking up to be a monster, forecasting a 10-to-15-foot storm surge, nearly twice as high as what transpired in the area during Helene.

"I know that our residents, our staff, everyone is absolutely, purely exhausted from the recovery effort for Hurricane Helene, but we do need to start preparing for another potential serious hit from another hurricane," Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne said in a video message to his community on Monday. "And you're still trying to recover from that, and now we have to go through it all over again. But it is absolutely critical that you obey the evacuation orders when they are issued and really protect yourself at this point."

Sarah Steslicki told ABC News on Tuesday that she has endured more than two decades of hurricanes since building her house in Belleair Beach near Tampa, but said she will decide at the last minute whether to evacuate to higher ground.

"We are still staying put. The storm has been delayed. It's slowed down a bit. We want to make sure we know the path of the storm. Is it safer to stay at home or are we going to leave?" said Steslicki, adding that she lives on high ground and that her garage got about 2 inches of water during the 8-foot storm surge caused by Helene.

The last time multiple hurricanes hit Florida in such a short period was in 2004, when hurricanes Charley, Frances, Ivan and Jeanne pummeled the state in just six weeks.

"It was chaotic. They were spread out like a week apart," Steslicki said of surviving the quadruple hit in 2004. "As soon as we'd put our patio furniture out, we'd have to bring it all back in."

Milton is lining up for a direct hit on the Tampa metro area, which would be the first since 1921. In the time that has passed, the population of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties has grown 20 times over, now home to 2.5 million people.

"We built our house new about 20 years ago. So we know the construction. It's concrete block," Steslicki said. "We'd rather be in a safe environment and maybe be out of power and water than to be in jeopardy in a structure that's not sound."

Making matters worse, Steslicki said she and her family plan to travel to California on Saturday for her daughter's wedding.

"It's especially stressful for us. If there's any kind of damage, we're not going to cancel our daughter's wedding," Steslicki said.

Kevin Doyle, the co-owner of the Celtic Public House in Punta Gorda, near Fort Myers, said he was taking no chances after staying put during Hurricane Helene. He told ABC News on Tuesday and that he is evacuating south to Coral Gables on the east coast of southern Florida near Miami.

Doyle also survived the 2004 barrage of hurricanes. He said his pub and much of his town were destroyed by Hurricane Charley, which caused $16 billion in damage and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, killed 18 people. Doyle spent seven years rebuilding his business only to see it damaged again by Hurricane Helene.

"It was treacherous; the worst thing to happen," Doyle said of riding out Helene at home.

Doyle said Helene flooded his pub with up to 42 inches of water and damaged the inside of the business. He said his two cars were also destroyed by the flooding.

Doyle said he finished installing new drywall in his business "in record time" as officials began issuing warnings of Milton. He said he's erected a 4-foot-high wall of sandbags around his pub hoping it will protect it.

"I'm just hoping it's not as high as Helene," he said.

