Air Force crew ejects safely as B-1 bomber crashes during landing in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Four crew members from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota ejected safely from their aircraft Thursday night when their bomber crashed while attempting a landing.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. local time, according to the base.

The crew had been on a training mission, Ellsworth Air Force Base confirmed Thursday night.

An officer board will investigate the incident, authorities said.

No further details were immediately available.

