A'ja Wilson's WNBA-record streak of consecutive 20-point games ends in Aces' win over Mystics

The Las Vegas Aces won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday with an 88–77 victory over the Washington Mystics. However, a WNBA-record streak came to an end during the win.

A'ja Wilson scored 11 points, which broke her streak of consecutive 20-point games. She came into Saturday's game having scored 20 or more in 20 straight contests. The previous record for consecutive 20-point games was 13, set by the Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi between the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

A'ja Wilson's streak of consecutive games with at least 20 points (dating back to last season) has ended at 20, but what a remarkable streak that was to set a new WNBA record. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) June 29, 2024

Wilson's streak goes back to last season – Aug. 28, 2023 vs. the New York Liberty, to be exact – and the final five games of the 2023 schedule. She scored 20 points or more in all 15 of the Aces' previous games this year.

The streak included eight 30-point efforts with Wilson twice scoring 36 (last Sept. 10 vs. Phoenix and on June 5 against Dallas).

In Saturday's win over the Mystics, Jackie Young led the Aces with 26 points on 8-for-12 shooting (3-for-6 on 3-pointers). Chelsea Gray shot 8-for-9 from the floor (and 3-for-3 on 3s), scoring 22 points. Wilson added nine rebounds and five assists.

With her third rebound, Wilson also passed Sophia Malcolm-Young to become the Aces' all-time leader (1,815) in that category.