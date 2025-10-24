Alaska Airlines ground stop lifted as additional flight disruptions 'likely'

(NEW YORK) -- Alaska Airlines operations have been restored after a significant IT outage resulted in a system-wide ground stop of flights for Alaska and Horizon, according to Alaska Airlines.

The ground stop was lifted at 11:30 p.m. PST as the company said they are "working to get our operations back on track as quickly and safely as possible."

"Since this afternoon, we’ve had more than 229 flight cancellations," the airline said. "Additional flight disruptions are likely as we reposition aircraft and crews throughout our network."

"We appreciate the patience of our guests whose travel plans have been disrupted. We’re working to get them to their destinations as quickly as we can. Before heading to the airport, we encourage flyers to check their flight status," the statement continued. "A flexible travel policy is in place to support guests as operations return to normal following an IT outage."

The airline had grounded their flights nationwide on Thursday after the airline said it was experiencing an "IT outage affecting operations," saying the issue was a failure in its primary data center and not a cyberattack or related to any other event.

As the ground stop stretched on, the airline said it was canceling Alaska Airlines flights as well as flights on Horizon Air, a regional airline owned by the airline. Hawaiian Airlines flights were not affected.

The Federal Aviation Administration first issued a ground stop about 7:30 p.m. ET after a request by the airline.

"We deeply apologize to our guests whose travel plans have been disrupted today," the airline said in a statement. "We’re working to get them to their destinations as quickly as we can."

It's the second IT outage affecting the airline this year.

In July, an IT outage halted flights for about three hours.

Alaska Airlines has flights to most of the U.S. and 12 countries and operates about 1,500 flights every day.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.