Alleged gunman Tyler Robinson wrote in letter, 'opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk': Court documents

(PROVO, Utah) -- Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, allegedly told his boyfriend, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it," according to newly unsealed court documents.

On Sept. 10, 2025, the day of the shooting, Robinson allegedly sent his boyfriend a message that said, "drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard," according to the search warrant affidavit.

Robinson's boyfriend told police that he found a handwritten letter under the keyboard, the documents said.

ABC News first reported on the existence of the letter in September.

Police said they reviewed the boyfriend's photo of the letter. The note read, according to the documents, "If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text."

"I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence," the letter continued, according to the documents. "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary."

Kirk was shot and killed in the middle of his outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The 31-year-old was the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, and the Utah Valley event marked the first stop of his "The American Comeback Tour," which invited students on college campuses to debate hot-button issues.

Robinson allegedly fled the scene of the shooting, prompting a massive manhunt. He surrendered to authorities on the night of Sept. 11.

He was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child. He has not entered a plea.

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