An alleged train robbery crew is accused of burglarizing dozens of trains and stealing more than $22 million worth of cargo, including thousands of pairs of Nike sneakers, according to federal prosecutors in Los Angeles.

Fourteen people face federal charges in connection with the alleged cargo theft conspiracy, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The 17-count indictment follows a more than year-long investigation into the alleged train heist ring, which prosecutors said involved disabling and breaking into cargo trains, moving the stolen goods to stash houses and reselling them on the black market.

"The scale of the theft is staggering," First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement.

Prosecutors allege that the crew stole more than $22.5 million in merchandise -- including Nike and Hoka sneakers, Milwaukee tools and JBL electronics -- from at least 36 freight trains across Southern California from February 2024 to August 2026.

The crew was allegedly led by 21-year-old Nathan Angel, who, along with his father and two uncles, are among those indicted, according to prosecutors. It is unclear if Angel has an attorney at this time.

The crew allegedly targeted "high-value trains" and forced them to stop on the tracks by cutting air hoses, according to the indictment. The filing included photos and stills of some of the defendants allegedly breaking into and on trains, as well as photos allegedly taken by some defendants showing boxes of merchandise and stacks of cash.

As part of the alleged conspiracy, the trains would be disabled at pre-determined locations along the tracks, where some defendants are accused of helping load the stolen cargo into trucks and vans and transporting them to stash houses, according to the indictment.

Several defendants are accused of helping sell the merchandise and receiving cash or wire transfers, according to the indictment. One unidentified company allegedly paid $1,081,493 for thousands of pairs of stolen Nike sneakers and other stolen items from May 2025 to October 2025, according to the indictment.

The defendants ranged in age from 21 to 38 and live in the Los Angeles area, according to prosecutors. All have been charged with one count of conspiracy, while some face additional charges, including theft of interstate railroad cargo, possession or receipt of stolen interstate railroad cargo, and violence against railroad carriers, according to the indictment.

The defendants were set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles federal court, prosecutors said. The conspiracy count carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison if convicted, while the violence against railroad cars count carries up to life in prison.

The alleged theft occurred on railroad tracks in Pico Rivera, Fullerton and other locations in Southern California, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors noted that shipping containers with Nike sneakers and other products often enter the area via the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where they are loaded onto trains for transport throughout the U.S. Many of the burglarized shipments were bound for retailers and distribution centers outside of California, according to the indictment.

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