Alperen Şengün reportedly agrees with Rockets to $185M extension amid flurry of deals ahead of Monday deadline

Alperen Şengün has agreed to a five-year, $185 million extension to his rookie contract, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported Monday, citing Şengün's agents.

Şengün's deal is one of a flurry ahead of a Monday deadline for members of the rookie class of 2021 to agree to an extension to their rookie contracts before the start of the new season on Tuesday.

Şengün joins his Rockets teammate Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham (Pistons), Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Jalen Suggs (Magic), Franz Wagner (Magic), Moses Moody (Warriors), Trey Murphy III (Pelicans), Cory Kispert (Wizards) and Jalen Johnson (Hawks) in having agreed to extensions from the rookie class of 2021 ahead of Monday's deadline.

This story will be updated.