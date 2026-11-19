Two people have been arrested in connection with the February death in Costa Rica of American surfer Kurt Van Dyke, who was found stabbed repeatedly and strangled in a home, the Judicial Police of Costa Rica told ABC News on Thursday.

One of the suspects arrested in the alleged homicide was Van Dyke's girlfriend, who was initially considered a victim in the Valentine's Day incident in which the 66-year-old Van Dyke was killed, police said.

Van Dyke's 31-year-old girlfriend and a 34-year-old man were arrested during raids that occurred last week in the Costa Rican cities of Pocora and Astúa Pirí, police told ABC News.

The two suspects were taken into custody in connection with Van Dyke's Feb. 14 death at an apartment in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, about 100 miles east of the capital of San Jose, according to police. As of Thursday, the suspects remained in jail but have not yet been charged, police said.

The suspects have been ordered to remain in custody for six months as the investigation continues and investigators search for additional suspects, police said.

Investigators alleged the suspects planned the deadly attack to obtain access to Van Dyke's credit cards, police told ABC News. When they didn’t succeed, the suspects allegedly tortured and killed Van Dyke, police said.

The incident was initially reported as a home invasion robbery, police said, adding that both Van Dyke and his girlfriend were bound with zip ties. The girlfriend sustained minor injuries in the incident, and her car was stolen in an apparent attempt to allegedly cover up her involvement in Van Dyke's death, police said on Thursday.

Van Dyke was found strangled and stabbed multiple times, according to statements police released in February. His body was discovered under a bed with a sheet over his face, police said.

Van Dyke, originally from Santa Cruz, California, was a long-time resident of Costa Rica, according to Surfer.com. Nicknamed "King," Van Dyke was a member of a pioneering Northern California surfing family, according to the site.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.