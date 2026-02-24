American tourist says violence over Mexican drug lord's killing came without warning

(NEW YORK) -- In harrowing detail, an American tourist described the violence that he, his husband and two friends were caught in on Sunday in the vacation mecca of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, when armed criminals responded to the killing of a notorious cartel boss.

Yoni Pizer of Chicago told ABC News that he and his husband, who own a vacation condo in Puerto Vallarta, were driving their friends to a whale-watching expedition around 8:30 a.m. local time on Sunday when chaos suddenly erupted.

Pizer said they were just west of Puerto Vallarta, approaching an intersection, when they first noticed trouble and soon realized their lives were in jeopardy.

"We suddenly noticed a man running at us with a gun in his hand and one of my friends who was in the backseat shouted, 'He's got a gun! He's got a gun!'" Pizer said.

He said the man was part of the group of armed assailants who were stopping cars and pulling the occupants out.

Pizer said the man banged on his car window and pointed the gun at his head. He said at first he thought it was just a carjacking, but later noticed other armed assailants stopping cars and pulling the occupants out.

He said the armed man ordered him and the others with him to get out of the car.

"At that point, he got into the car and drove it just a few yards into the intersection, and then threw an incendiary device in it, which exploded, and the car was quickly engulfed in flames," Pizer said.

Widespread cartel-organized violence erupted following a Mexican Special Forces operation on Sunday that killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, who is also known as "El Mencho."

Oseguera Cervantes was one of the most wanted criminals in both Mexico and the United States. He was one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into the U.S. Last year President Donald Trump designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

When Mexican forces moved in to arrest him on Sunday in another part of the state of Jalisco, "El Mencho's security detail opened fire," Mexico's Secretary of National Defense Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said Monday. More than 30 cartel members were killed in the firefight, which also left 25 members of the Mexican National Guard dead, Mexican officials said.

Oseguera Cervantes initially got away, but government forces tracked him down in the town of Tapalpa, about 180 miles southeast of Puerto Vallarta, where he and his two bodyguards were gravely wounded in a gun battle, Mexican authorities said.

El Mencho and his bodyguards died during an evacuation flight to a medical facility, Trevilla Trejo said.

In response, cartel members fanned out across the country, setting fire to vehicles and buildings, authorities said.

Among the other cartel members killed was a "principal confidant" of El Mencho in Jalisco who was "coordinating road blockades, vehicle burnings, and attacks on military and government facilities," Trevilla said.

"Their goal was clearly to block all main roads in Puerto Vallarta. And, clearly, it wasn't to kill people, because they easily could have killed all of us," Pizer said.

He said that after his car was taken and set on fire, he and his party ran for their lives as they heard gunshots and saw numerous vehicles being torched.

"Then a city bus came up and they went onto the bus and started shooting their guns to make sure people understood that they meant business," Pizer said, adding that the assailants blocked a road with the bus and set it on fire.

Pizer said at one point during their escape, he was separated from his husband and one of their friends, who both ended up sheltering in a church orphanage for more than eight hours.

Pizer said that a good Samaritan stopped and gave him and his other guest a ride back into Puerto Vallarta.

"We ran to the beach and turned around and saw black columns of smoke throughout the city," Pizer said.

The U.S. State Department is advising American tourists to continue sheltering in place until tensions subside.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said there is a "greater calm" in Mexico as government forces worked to quell the violence.

Pizer said he fears the attack will wreck Puerto Vallarta's top industry -- tourism -- at least for the short term.

"This all makes me very, very sad," Pizer said. "Puerto Vallarta is such a wonderful, special place. Obviously, that's why so many people come here."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.