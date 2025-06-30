An 82-year-old woman who was injured in a firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado, has died

DENVER — (AP) — An 82-year-old Colorado woman who was injured in a Molotov cocktail attack on demonstrators in support of Israeli hostages this month has died, according to court documents filed Monday.

Karen Diamond died as a result of “the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack," Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman was indicted last week on 12 hate crime counts in the June 1 attack in downtown Boulder. He is accused of trying to kill the eight people who were hurt when he threw Molotov cocktails — bottles filled with flammable liquid that are ignited — as well as other people nearby.

Soliman's attorney, David Kraut, entered the not guilty plea on Soliman's behalf during a hearing Friday. Soliman was being represented by public defenders who do not comment on their cases to news media.

Investigators say Soliman told them he intended to kill the roughly 20 participants at the weekly demonstration on Boulder’s Pearl Street pedestrian mall. But he threw just two of his over two dozen Molotov cocktails while yelling “Free Palestine.”

Soliman, who is also being prosecuted in state court for attempted murder and other charges, told investigators he tried to buy a gun but was not able to because he was not a "legal citizen."

Soliman did not speak during the hearing last week, and he listened to translations provided by an Arabic interpreter through headphones.

The Egyptian national has been living in the U.S. illegally with his family, according to federal authorities.

Soliman posed as a gardener and wore a construction vest to get close to the group before launching the attack, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors say the victims were targeted because of their perceived or actual national origin. An attack motivated by someone’s political views is not considered a hate crime under federal law.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.