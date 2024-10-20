National

Andy Dalton throws brutal pick 6 just minutes into Panthers' matchup with Commanders

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Carolina Panthers v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 20: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers on the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 20, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Andy Dalton was just trying to dump it off minutes into their matchup with the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Instead, what should’ve been a simple throwaway turned into a remarkable pick 6 for linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. and put the Carolina Panthers into a hole immediately at Northwest Stadium.

Dalton was pressured on a long third down on their first drive of the game on Sunday, and he tried to just toss it to running back Miles Sanders a few feet in front of him instead of taking a sack. The ball, however, went behind Sanders' back directly to Fowler — who had a clear path to run it back 67 yards for the touchdown.

Dalton is making his fifth start for the Panthers this season after replacing starter Bryce Young, who went a brutal 2-16 to start his NFL career after a dominant run at Alabama. Though Dalton led the Panthers to a win immediately, they’ve lost three straight entering Sunday’s contest outside of Washington D.C. and hold just a 1-5 record.

Dalton went 26-of-38 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in last week’s 38-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Dalton has now thrown five interceptions in his last four starts.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

