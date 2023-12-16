Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes given big fines for criticizing notorious offsides call

Sometimes, NFL coaches and players just want to get their frustration off their chest. They all know the one thing you can't get away with is publicly ripping officials, but once in a while the fine is worth it.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes were critical of an instantly infamous offsides penalty on Kadarius Toney that wiped away a spectacular touchdown that would have give the Kansas City Chiefs a late lead on the Buffalo Bills. The bills came due, as expected.

The fines were for different violations, but both came back to public displays of blasting officials over the Toney call. Reid was fined $100,000 for criticizing the officials to the media after the game and Mahomes was fined $50,000 for "abusive, threatening or insulting language to officials" and also public criticism of officials according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Mahomes was yelling at the officials coming off the field after a turnover on downs late in the game, and continued his tirade as he was on the sideline. He was complaining about the call after the game, even when he met Bills quarterback Josh Allen at midfield. He also continued to question the call after the game in a media conference. Mahomes apologized, particularly for how he handled the situation with Allen.

Reid said the officials should have given the Chiefs a warning before flagging Toney, and said the officiating situation was "a bit embarrassing" for the league.

Both had to know they were getting fined. The NFL certainly wasn't going to let either get away with blasting the officials, especially after they made the right call.