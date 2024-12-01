AP Top 25: Ohio State drops to No. 7 after loss to Michigan

Ohio State tumbled out of the top five after it lost at home to Michigan on Saturday.
The Buckeyes fell five spots to No. 7 after the 13-10 loss to their rivals. Oregon, the lone undefeated team in college football, stayed at No. 1 ahead of Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Georgia.
Texas beat Texas A&M in the first game between the two schools since 2011. Penn State will play Oregon for the Big Ten title after beating Maryland. Notre Dame beat USC to effectively clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff and Georgia needed eight overtimes to take down Georgia Tech 44-42 on Friday night.
Tennessee jumped ahead of Ohio State at No. 6 and the Buckeyes are followed by SMU, Indiana and Boise State to round out the top 10.
Post-Week 14 AP Top 25
1. Oregon (12-0)
2. Texas (11-1)
3. Penn State (11-1)
4. Notre Dame (11-1)
5. Georgia (10-2)
6. Tennessee (10-2)
7. Ohio State (10-2)
8. SMU (11-1)
9. Indiana (11-1)
10. Boise State (11-1)
11. Alabama (9-3)
12. Arizona State (10-2)
13. South Carolina (9-3)
14. Miami (10-2)
15. Ole Miss (9-3)
16. Iowa State (10-2)
17. BYU (10-2)
18. Clemson (9-3)
19. UNLV (10-2)
20. Colorado (9-3)
21. Illinois (9-3)
22. Missouri (9-3)
23. Syracuse (9-3)
24. Army (10-1)
25. Memphis (10-2)