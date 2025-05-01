Army soldier in Colorado arrested for allegedly distributing cocaine: FBI

DENVER — A U.S. Army soldier stationed in Colorado was arrested on federal drug charges, authorities said Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Juan Gabriel Orona-Rodriguez, a soldier at Fort Carson, was arrested Wednesday evening, the FBI in Denver said.

He faces federal charges related to the distribution of cocaine, the FBI said.

The soldier was taken into custody with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Rocky Mountain Field Division, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division and Fort Carson officials, the FBI said.

"We will continue to cooperate with all agencies involved," a Fort Carson official said in a statement on Thursday.

The DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division said it is conducting a joint investigation with the FBI and Army Criminal Investigation Division.

No additional information on the case has been released.

Fort Carson is located south of Colorado Springs.

It is unclear if the arrest is related to a federal raid of an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

The DEA said it detained more than 200 people -- including members of the military -- at an unlicensed nightclub in Colorado Springs early Sunday.

Among them, 114 illegal migrants were taken into custody, with most from Central and South America, officials said.

A Fort Carson spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that 17 service members, including 16 assigned to Fort Carson, were identified at the scene during the nightclub raid and were allowed to leave on their own.

ABC News' Anne Flaherty contributed to this report.

