AT&T Stadium employee allegedly took money to illegally let fans in to see Cowboys-Eagles NFL game: Police

ARLINGTON, Texas — A stadium employee who was working at AT&T Stadium during the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles game has been arrested for illegally letting people into the stadium in exchange for cash, police said.

NFC East rivals and two of the top teams in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, squared off in primetime on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in front of 93,752 people, according to ESPN.

However, thanks to 19-year-old Diego Soto, that number at AT&T Stadium may not be completely accurate after he reportedly let in an undetermined number of people into the stadium in exchange for cash which he pocketed, according to ABC News’ Houston affiliate KTRK-TV.

Soto's job was to scan spectators’ tickets after they passed through the security checkpoint, according to Arlington police. But sometime during his shift, he allegedly let in a group of people into the stadium in exchange for cash, according to the Arlington Police Department via KTRK.

Soto was subsequently arrested for his infraction and admitted to accepting the money to let a group of ticketless fans into the stadium after being questioned by a detective, KTRK said.

Soto has since been charged with commercial bribery. A court date has not yet been set.

The Cowboys ended up defeating the Eagles 33-13 in the Sunday Night Football matchup leaving both teams with a record of 10-3 with the Cowboys sitting atop the NFC East and only four games to go until the end of the regular season.

