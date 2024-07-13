Benches clear in Yankees-Orioles after rookie Heston Kjerstad takes pitch to helmet

The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees are currently in the most compelling division race in MLB. The drama reached another level on Friday.

Benches cleared in the ninth inning when Orioles rookie Heston Kjerstad took a 96.8 mph sinker to the helmet from Yankees closer Clay Holmes. The Yankees were leading 4-1 at the time.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was visibly furious after the pitch and took the field to confront the New York dugout. He was stopped by Yankees catcher Austin Wells, but the benches and bullpens were already emptying.

The ensuing scrum saw plenty of contentious shoving before dissipating.

The benches cleared in the Yankees-Orioles game 😳



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/kj8zdjN7Jb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 13, 2024

Hyde was ejected for starting the brawl while Kjerstad was removed from the game, replaced by pinch-runner Austin Hays.

The Yankees got the next two batters, Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins, out to end the game for a 4-1 win. The victory moves them to two games behind the Orioles of the Al East lead.

The loss was the Orioles' fourth straight.