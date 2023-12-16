National

Bengals DT BJ Hill, at 311 pounds, grabbed an INT while he was on his back

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) enters the field during pregame introductions before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cincinnati, OH. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) (Peter Joneleit/AP)

It took BJ Hill until his sixth NFL season to get his first interception, which he grabbed last week. It's not like 311-pound defensive linemen have that many opportunities to catch the ball.

Hill got his second interception in two weeks on Saturday, and this one was a heck of a juggling act.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens was going down and inexplicably tried to unload the ball before taking a sack from Hill. Hill ended up with it and Mullens had the same initial reaction as everyone else: His arm was moving forward and it was an incompletion, not a fumble.

Mullens' arm was moving forward, but it was not incomplete. It never hit the ground.

The pass hit Hill in the face, he had the reflexes to bat it in the air before it hit the ground, then after juggling it a bit he pulled it in while on his back.

What? That kept the Vikings from scoring again before the end of the half. And it allowed viewers to say they have seen a 300-pound man catch an interception while laying on his back. That might be a first.

