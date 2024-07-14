Biden and Trump speak after he says 'no place in America for this kind of violence'

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden spoke with former President Donald Trump on Saturday night, just hours after a possible assassination attempt on him at his rally in Pennsylvania.

"I’ve been thoroughly briefed by all the agencies in the federal government as to the situation based on what we know now," Biden told reporters and the nation earlier in hastily assembled remarks carried on live TV. "I have tried to get a hold of Donald, he’s with his doctors. Apparently, he's doing well. I plan on talking to him shortly."

"Look, there's no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick," Biden said. "It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country."

"We cannot allow for this to be happening," Biden continued. "We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this."

Biden went on to thank the Secret Service and all the law enforcement agencies involved in responding to the shooting.

President Biden was in Delaware attending church when the shooting occurred. He was briefed by Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall.

In his remarks, Biden said he would keep the public informed as he receives more details about what transpired. A schedule update said plans had changed and Biden would return to the White House Saturday night.

"But the bottom line is, the -- the Trump rally was a rally that he should’ve been able to be conducted peacefully without any problem," Biden said. "But the idea, the idea that there's political violence or violence in America like this, is just unheard of, it’s just not appropriate."

"We -- everybody, everybody must condemn it," Biden said. "Everybody."

Shortly after Trump started his campaign event in Pennsylvania in the 6 p.m. ET hour, Secret Service agents rushed onto the stage after loud pops were heard. Trump, who had ducked behind the lectern when the noises began, was seen with what appeared to be blood on the side of his head and face and was escorted away.

A Trump spokesperson said the former president is "fine" and was "being checked out at a local medical facility." The Secret Service said Trump is "safe" and that it was actively investigating the incident.

Reaction from lawmakers began pouring in on social media who said they were sending prayers to Trump and condemning any violence.

"Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene," House Speaker Mike Johnson. R-La., said in a statement. "I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned."

Later, Johnson put out a statement demanding to "know the truth" about what happened.

"THE HOUSE WILL CONDUCT A FULL INVESTIGATION OF THE TRAGIC EVENTS TODAY," he posted on X, using capital letters. "The American people deserve to know the truth. We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP."

"Praying for President Donald Trump. There is never any place for political violence," said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a California Republican.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote on X: "I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said he was briefed on the situation and the Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene working with federal and local partners.

"Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable," Shapiro said. "It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi posted a statement posted X: "As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President's rally today are unharmed."

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was a victim of political violence when he was attacked at their home in San Francisco.

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy," former President Barack Obama posted on X. "Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

A Biden campaign official said, "The Biden campaign is pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was "appalled" by the assassination attempt.

"Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world," he said as part of longer statement posted on social platform X. "Never should violence prevail."

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's said Sunday that the country's leaders were following the aftermath of the shooting.

"President Xi Jinping has expressed sympathies to former President Trump," the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Lauren Peller, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Fritz Farrow, Allison Pecorin, Chris Boccia and Karson Yiu contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.