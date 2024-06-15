National

Biden's dog Commander bit Secret Service agent while president took him on a walk, records show

By Luke Barr, ABC News

Reportage: President Joe Biden walks with his dog Commander, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the Rose Garden of the White House HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images (HUM Images/HUM Images/Universal Images Grou)

WASHINGTON — Commander, the first family's embattled German Shepherd, bit another U.S. Secret Service agent while President Joe Biden was walking him around the White House grounds, according to newly released records.

Biden was walking Commander in the Kennedy Garden on Sept. 12, 2023, when the dog bit a Secret Service agent who approached the president to help him with something, the records obtained by conservative activist group Judicial Watch and reviewed by ABC News show.

"As I started to walk toward him to see if he needed help, Commander ran through his legs and bit my left arm through the front of my jacket. I pulled my arm away and yelled no," according to an email sent from an unnamed agent. "When turning to close the door, Commander jumped again and bit my left arm for the second time."

The emails were part of Judicial Watch's lawsuit for U.S. Secret Service emails via a Freedom of Information Act.

The email shows that while no skin was broken, the agent's coat did have dog bites in it.

After it was reported in the press that another agent was bit, frustration set in at least for one agent, the emails show.

"Can we please find a way to get this dog muzzled," the unnamed agent wrote.

The dog was moved from the White House in October, due to a string of over 11 biting incidents, according to an ABC News tally.

In one incident, a Secret Service uniformed officer had to be taken to the hospital after a bite from Commander.

