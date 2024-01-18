Blazers C Deandre Ayton misses game after reportedly spending hours trying to overcome ice around home

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton experienced a snow day against his will on Wednesday.

The big man was ruled out for the Blazers' home game agains the Brooklyn Nets due to not being able to get to the arena, head coach Chauncey Billips told reporters.

Important details later came from Blazers in-house reporter Casey Holdahl, who disclosed that Ayton was trapped in his home due to a recent ice storm in the Portland area. Ayton reportedly tried for hours to get past the sheet of ice for hours while the Blazers sent people to help him, but with no luck.

Deandre Ayton: OUT (ice).

The fact that this effort apparently lasted for hours is what really makes this situation bizarre. Ayton is seven feet tall, one of the most athletic people on the planet, with the the full resources of a billion-dollar NBA team behind him, a full day-plus of warning and hours to get stuff done, and he just couldn't get on the road.

Jokes aside, though, driving through ice is dangerous and it would absolutely be a bad idea to force this if the road conditions really were that bad. At 10-29, it's not like the Blazers have a ton to lose if they're further shorthanded against the Nets. The Blazers lost their other top big man, Robert Williams, to season-ending knee surgery in November.

Ayton is in his first season in Portland after a trade brought him over from the Phoenix Suns, a team that plays in a city where this kind of stuff simply isn't a problem. In 24 games, the 25-year-old Ayton is averaging 13.1 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 54.8% from the field.