Bomb cyclone knocks out power to 500,000 in Washington, snow is forecast from the Plains to Northeast as Americans gear up for Thanksgiving travel

A bomb cyclone slammed into the Pacific Northwest overnight with hurricane-force winds, downing trees, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people and leaving at least one person dead.

CNN reported that a woman in her 50s was killed in Lynnwood, Wash., on Tuesday night when a tree fell on a homeless encampment.

According to PowerOutage.us, more than 500,000 customers were without power in Washington state early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said winds of up to 101 mph were recorded off the coast of British Columbia with gusts up to 77 mph felt in inland Washington.

'Atmospheric river' on West Coast

While the high winds were expected to subside, a subsequent "atmospheric river event" is expected to bring heavy rain and snow to much of northern California, Oregon, and Washington over multiple days.

"When combined with heavy snowfall at the higher elevations, blizzard conditions are in the forecast throughout the Washington Cascades," the weather service said.

The bomb cyclone was one of two storm systems impacting a large swath of the country as millions of Americans are preparing to travel next week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Near-blizzard conditions in the Plains

A second system — which brought severe thunderstorms to the central and southern Plains on Monday and triggered a tornado in Oklahoma — will collide with arctic air as it moves north, causing widespread snow to develop across the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Heavy snow and gusty winds will create near blizzard conditions across the northern Plains on Wednesday, the weather service said, with the greatest snowfall amounts forecast across North Dakota, eastern South Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

Snow from the mid-Atlantic to Northeast

Separately, an upper-level low-pressure system was forecast to develop above the Great Lakes later this week, resulting in cooler temperatures, cold rain from the Ohio Valley to the East Coast and accumulating snow for the central Appalachians, the weather service said.

Winter weather alerts have been issued from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast, where up to a foot of snow is possible on Thursday and Friday, especially in the higher elevations of West Virginia and Maryland.

While most people in the northeast and New England will see rain, at least four inches of snow is expected to fall across portions of northeast Pennsylvania and New York's Catskill mountains through the end of the week, the weather service said.

What about Thanksgiving?

Weather service forecasters have yet to issue forecasts beyond seven days, but the U.S. Climate Prediction Center’s 6-to-10-day outlook suggests above-average chances for rain in the Pacific Northwest, upper Midwest and Great Lakes during the early part of next week.

Nearly 80 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving next week, according to AAA, with Tuesday and Wednesday expected to be the busiest times to be on the roads.

