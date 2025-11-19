Border officials seize $2.6 million of alleged meth found inside vehicle hauling batteries

(LAREDO, Texas.) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized an estimated $2.6 million of alleged methamphetamine hidden inside of a tractor trailer hauling batteries, officials said.

“The bad guys got a bit of a shock this weekend,” according to a statement from the CBP, when packages containing approximately 291 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered by officers at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

“Our frontline CBP officers maintained strict vigilance and short circuited a significant methamphetamine smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These kinds of enforcement actions validate our ongoing border security efforts and prevent this poison from reaching U.S. streets.”

The seizure, which took place last Friday but was announced on Tuesday, happened when a CBP officer referred a box truck hauling a shipment of batteries for secondary inspection, officials said.

“Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 40 packages containing a total of 291 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment,” officials said. “The narcotics have a street value of $2,604,215.”

CBP confiscated the narcotics and authorities said that Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

Officials didn't detail whether any arrests were made in connection with the alleged drugs.

