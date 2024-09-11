Braves place star RHP Reynaldo Lopez on injured list with shoulder inflammation

The Atlanta Braves once again have an injured star. They announced Wednesday that righty Reynaldo Lopez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. To replace Lopez, the Braves have recalled RHP Daysbel Hernandez.

Lopez left his start against the Washington Nationals Tuesday night after just one inning with tightness in his right shoulder. The Braves responded by beating the pants off the Nats 12-0, which kept them tied with the New York Mets for the third National League wild-card spot. The Braves and Mets are also tied for second place in the NL East with 79-66 records, eight games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies.

Lopez has been outstanding for the Braves in 2024 as they've dealt with season-ending injuries to stars like Spencer Strider, Ozzie Albies, and Ronald Acuna Jr. Lopez has a 2.03 ERA with 137 strikeouts over 24 starts and 128 2/3 innings. This season is the first since 2019 that Lopez has been starting full time. Before 2024, Lopez hadn't thrown more than 66 innings in a season for five years.

There could not be a worse time for this injury to happen to the Braves. They're battling with the New York Mets to earn the third National League wild-card spot, and the Mets have been on fire lately. Meanwhile, the Braves have absorbed body blow after body blow this season, and after six months they're still fighting for a playoff spot.

So much of that has been due to their pitching. Lopez's superior season, paired with Chris Sale's renaissance, has kept the Braves afloat. But with Lopez going down with the dreaded shoulder inflammation, the boat may have sprung one too many leaks for the Braves to plug.