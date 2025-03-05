Breaking down Roki Sasaki's MLB debut, college baseball preview & free agents you could see on your team

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap Roki Sasaki’s spring ball debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in which he threw three shutout innings. What can we expect from the Japanese phenom this season?

Jake and Jordan then bring on Mike Rooney of D1baseball.com to preview the upcoming college baseball season including the newest crop of prospects to look for.

Later, Jake and Jordan react to Jose Quintana signing with the Milwaukee Brewers. They also break down what this could mean for the remaining big-name free agents out there and who should end up signing major league deals before opening day.

(2:20) - Roki Sasaki makes MLB debut

(23:00) - Who are the best college baseball teams this season?

(31:00) - How has NIL changed college baseball?

(36:00) - How will conference re-alignment affect the game?

(39:10) - Evaluating college baseball’s best prospects

(49:15) - Jose Quintana signs with the Brewers

(51:30) - Which players will get remaining major league deals?

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts