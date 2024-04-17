Browns release a hype video announcing the return of white facemasks

It's that point in the NFL offseason after free agency has slowed down and still a little too early for full draft mania, so it's time to unveil new uniforms.

Some of the uniform announcements, like the New York Jets going back to the 1980s "Sack Exchange" look, are worth a day of social media posts and chatter.

But since not all teams go with a full uniform overhaul, we get facemask hype.

The Cleveland Browns are changing their facemask color, going back to white. That announcement came complete with a hype video. Those who aren't fully invested in Browns uniform history might have watched the video wondering what was different from their uniforms last season.

A new era of Browns football returns. pic.twitter.com/92oDngzzXO — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 17, 2024

bringing back a piece of history. pic.twitter.com/vKAM6Xik9c — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 17, 2024

For Browns fans, it's a fun throwback. According to the Browns' site the team used the white facemask from 1975-95, and then used it when they came back to the NFL in 1999 for seven seasons. There were some good times associated with that first go-around for the white facemasks, like thrilling wins guided by Brian Sipe and Bernie Kosar. The Browns also wore white facemasks once in 2022 and one more time in 2023.

The look is back full time now. It might not be a radical change but to some it will bring back memories of Ozzie Newsome, Earnest Byner, Kevin Mack, Eric Metcalf and Clay Matthews.

The Browns will mostly look the same next season. With one difference that their fans will appreciate.