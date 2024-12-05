Bucks' Khris Middleton will make his season debut on Friday vs. Celtics

Khris Middleton will return to the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup on Friday when they take on the Boston Celtics, his agent told ESPN's Bobby Marks.

The 33-year-old forward has not suited up this season after undergoing offseason surgery on his ankles. Middleton last played in Game 6 of the Bucks' first round playoff series loss to the Indiana Pacers in May.

Middleton has been medically cleared to return for a few weeks, but needed time to "feel physically ready" to make his season debut for the 11-10 Bucks. On Wednesday, he took part in a 5-on-5 session and head coach Doc Rivers said the three-time NBA All-Star was "working his butt off and doing all the stuff he's supposed to do" and that he was "hopeful" the 13-year veteran would return soon.

"I don't think this is an easy stretch for Khris by any means," <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/42783773/bucks-coach-doc-rivers-understand-khris-middleton-frustration-amid-slow-recovery">Rivers said</a>. "I'd rather play in a game than in a group of five the morning of a game, I know that. I think this is hard."

Injuries have limited Middleton to 99 regular season and playoff games over the last two seasons. He has not played 70 games in a regular season since 2018-19, but has remained productive averaging 15.1 points per game from 2022-2024 and 20.5 points per game from 2019-2022.

Middleton sprained his left ankle on Feb. 6 after landing on the foot of Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns. That cost him 16 games. He would injure his right ankle in Game 2 against the Pacers. While he did not miss any games, the team kept him out of practice.

The Bucks were hopeful Middleton would be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season, but considering his value to the Bucks — 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game last season — a cautious approach to rehab was taken by the player and the team.