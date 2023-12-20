California braces for heavy rain and possible flooding, mudslides: Latest forecast

NEW YORK — A new storm is set to bring heavy rain -- and possible flooding and mudslides -- to the California coast, with Northern California to Southern California in the impact zone.

The heaviest rain on Wednesday will be from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara, where some coastal hills could see up to 10 inches of rainfall.

Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Palm Springs and San Diego are all under flood watches.

The National Weather Service issued its second-highest flood threat forecast for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

A second wave of heavy rain will move in on Thursday morning, just north of Los Angeles.

Rainfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour. Flash flooding, mudslides and rockslides are possible, especially in burn scar areas (spots damaged by wildfires).

Areas south of Los Angeles will get their heaviest rain Thursday night into Friday.

Then some of this rain will spill into Arizona on Saturday. Flooding is possible in Phoenix and Tucson.

