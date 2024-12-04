California suspends Raw Farm milk products after bird flu detected, health officials say

LOS ANGELES — All raw whole milk and cream products produced by Raw Farm LLC that are still on store shelves are being voluntarily recalled following multiple detections of bird flu virus in the company’s milk and dairy supply within the past week, according to California public health officials.

Officials have also placed the farm under quarantine and suspended any new distribution of its raw milk, cream, kefir, butter, and cheese products produced on or after Nov. 27.

"Californians are strongly encouraged not to consume any raw milk or cream products in their possession or still on store shelves," the California Department of Public Health said in a statement on Tuesday. "Pasteurized milk remains safe to drink."

No human bird flu cases associated with the product have been confirmed to date, officials said. Though, bird flu virus levels have been found at high levels in raw milk and health officials believe raw milk is infectious to humans.

"We are working towards resolving this political issue while being cooperative with our government regulatory agencies," Raw Milk, which is based in Fresno, said in statement posted on its website.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has previously warned of the dangers of drinking raw milk, which does not undergo pasteurization -- a process that kills viruses and bacteria.

"Raw milk is milk from cows, sheep, or goats that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria," according to the FDA. "This raw, unpasteurized milk can carry dangerous bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, which are responsible for causing numerous foodborne illnesses."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.