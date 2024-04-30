National

Cavs C Jarrett Allen out for Game 5 vs. Magic with bruised rib

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic - Game Three ORLANDO, FLORIDA - APRIL 25: Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kia Center on April 25, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!