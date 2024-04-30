Cavs C Jarrett Allen out for Game 5 vs. Magic with bruised rib

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is not in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Orlando Magic because of a bruised rib.
Listen
news
weather
traffic
29
Traffic
Butler BlvdExit ramp from Butler Blvd Westbound to Kernan Blvd closed due to construction work.
I-295Entry ramp to I-295 Eastbound at Exit 52 from Unf Dr closed due to construction work.
Enter the keyword for your chance to win $1000 with 104.5 WOKV's Payroll Payout contest!
Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.