National

Chargers, Lions to kick off NFL preseason in Hall of Fame game

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 22: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions will kick of the preseason in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame game.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the matchup on Wednesday. The game will take place in Canton, Ohio on July 31. It will be a Thursday night game, two days before the Pro Football Hall of Fame's induction ceremony for the Class of 2025.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!