Chiefs K Harrison Butker reportedly needs knee surgery, will be placed on IR

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will be placed on injured reserve and miss at least the next four games with a knee injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Butker is expected to have surgery to trim the meniscus in his left knee.

Butker will miss the Chiefs' upcoming games against the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers. The earliest he could return is Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns.

Spencer Shrader, who began the season with the Indianapolis Colts, was signed off the New York Jets' practice squad. He made field goals of 25 and 45 yards during the Jets' 31-6 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.

The 29-year-old Butker is in his eighth season with the Chiefs and has a 89.2% career field goal success rate. Through nine game this season he is 18-for-20 on field goal attempts and 21-for-22 on extra points.