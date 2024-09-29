National

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice carted off with injury vs. Chargers

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was carted off the field with an injury early in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rice appeared to suffer the injury while giving chase after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception.

Rice hobbled to the bench and struggled to put weight on his right leg on the sideline. After speaking with a trainer, Rice left the field lying down on a cart.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!