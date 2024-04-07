National

A child is dead and 2 adults are hospitalized in a car crash with a semitruck in Idaho, police say

By Associated Press
By Associated Press

A driver crossed into oncoming traffic early Sunday morning and slammed into a semitruck, killing a child and sending two adults to the hospital, according to the Idaho State Police.

The kid, who was in a child safety seat, died of injuries at the scene. The driver, a 39-year-old woman from Roseville, California, and a passenger, a 35-year-old man from Butte, Montana, were transported by air ambulance to the hospital, police said. Both adults were wearing their seatbelts.

The semitruck driver, a 47-year-old man from Twin Falls, Idaho, was also wearing a seatbelt and wasn't transported to a hospital, police said.

The collision in southern Idaho closed the highway for six hours, and remains under investigation.

——

This article has been updated to correct that the adult passenger was a male and not a female.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!