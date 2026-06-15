Child killed after officer fires upon car following reported shoplifting at a Walmart in Mississippi: Police

(SENATOBIA, Miss.) -- A child was killed after an officer fired upon a vehicle following a reported shoplifting at a Walmart in Mississippi, authorities said.

An adult was also critically injured in the shooting, which occurred Sunday afternoon outside a Walmart in Senatobia, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement officers who responded to a shoplifting call at the Walmart encountered two adults allegedly fleeing from the store with a child and going into a vehicle, the bureau said.

"Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove in the direction of the officers, almost striking one," the bureau said in a statement, noting that the information is preliminary. "An officer then discharged their weapon and the vehicle fled the scene."

The individuals in the vehicle went to a local hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, according to the bureau. One of the adults also had critical injuries, it said.

Authorities did not provide further details on the shooting victims, including the age of the child killed.

The Senatobia Police Department and Tate County Sheriff's Office were involved in the shooting incident, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which did not provide details on the officer who discharged the weapon or how many times the gun was fired.

No officers were seriously injured, the bureau said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting and will ultimately share its findings with the state's attorney general's office.

"This is an open and ongoing investigation. No further comment will be made at this time," a spokesperson with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation told ABC News on Monday in response to multiple questions on the incident.

Senatobia is located in northwestern Mississippi, about 40 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee.

The Senatobia Police Department said the officer-involved shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

"We are committed to full transparency," the Senatobia Police Department said in a statement. "As the investigation progresses and facts are verified, we will share as much information as possible."

A Walmart spokesperson said they are working with law enforcement amid the investigation.

"We're saddened by what took place at our Senatobia, MS, store," the spokesperson said. "The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority."

Senatobia Alderman Chris McConnell urged residents to "rely on official information and allow the investigative process to proceed."

"Please join me in praying for everyone involved, their families, our law enforcement officers, first responders, and the entire Senatobia community," he said in a statement.

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