Clemson's Ian Schieffelin will switch from basketball to football, playing tight end for Dabo Swinney

Ian Schieffelin has used up his college basketball eligibility at Clemson, having finished four years with the Tigers this past season.

However, NCAA rules allow student-athletes to compete in other sports within an overall five-year window of eligibility. With one year remaining, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound power forward is taking up football coach Dabo Swinney's offer of playing tight end for the Clemson football program next season.

Schieffelin announced on social media that he intends to pursue football in what he called "the next chapter" of his athletic career.

"I'm excited about Ian's addition," Swinney said <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://clemsontigers.com/clemson-football-adds-ian-schieffelin/">in a statement</a>. "He is a great competitor with high level success at the college level. He has elite football measurables that I believe will translate well. I'm looking forward to helping him transition and build a football foundation that will give him a chance to not only help us at Clemson but also give him a chance to play pro football."

Schieffelin is currently listed on Clemson's official football roster as a tight end with redshirt senior status.

This past season, Schieffelin averaged 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds, helping the Tigers to a 27-7 record and a second-place finish in the ACC at 18-2. Clemson was a No. 5 seed in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA men's tournament, but was upset by McNeese in the first round.

Though his college basketball eligibility was finished, Schieffelin entered the transfer portal after the season on the possibility that he might receive a fifth year amid lawsuits against the NCAA pushing for five seasons of eligibility during a five-year span. However, he acknowledged that an "outside chance" would allow for another year playing basketball.

So Schieffelin had been preparing for an opportunity to play professionally overseas or in the G League. That is, until Swinney floated the idea of playing football for a season.

"I've been just training for basketball, getting ready for the next level," Schieffelin told ESPN's David Hale. "Dabo just walked me through the opportunity he was willing to give me, and it all sounded great, something I wanted to jump on."

"It really just sparked my interest in wanting to try, and being able to put on a Clemson jersey again was very enticing to me," he continued. "To be able to be coached by Dabo and [tight ends coach Kyle] Richardson is just a huge opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Clemson lost top tight end Jake Briningstool, leaving a chance for Schieffelin to compete for a spot among several unproven prospects including Josh Happ, Olsen Patt-Henry and Banks Pope. He played tight end and quarterback in high school, but decided to focus on basketball as a junior and senior.

Pivoting from basketball to football has resulted in great success for some players, notably Hall of Famers Antonio Gates and Julius Peppers, in addition to Jimmy Graham. Until the renaissance of tight ends over the past 15 years or so, football coaches often lamented that the best prospects at the position opted to play basketball instead. That has certainly changed, creating an opportunity for players like Schieffelin.