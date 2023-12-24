Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. now out vs. Falcons with reported concussion relapse after being cleared on Friday

After clearing concussion protocol on Friday, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has now been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Colts announced the status update on Saturday while listing a concussion and shoulder injury as the reason for the downgrade. ESPN's Stephen Holder reports that Pittman experienced additional concussion symptoms following the team's flight to Atlanta for Sunday's game.

Pittman was concussed in last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on a hit by cornerback Damontae Kazee that knocked him out. Quarterback Gardner Minshew targeted Pittman with a downfield pass. As Pittman laid out in an attempt to catch it, Kazee dove and speared Pittman.

Here’s the hit on #Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. on Sunday that got Kazee ejected, and now suspended for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/iM7y1EtXFu https://t.co/tm756taj34 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2023

After initially being cleared on Friday, Pittman told reporters that the hit knocked him out.

"I honestly never saw him coming," Pittman said, per ESPN. "I was diving, I caught it, and then all of a sudden, I woke up and there's people looking down at me. I was like, 'Oh, s***, what just happened?"

Six days after the hit, the Colts announced that Pittman had cleared concussion protocol Friday in time for Sunday's game. They listed him as questionable at the time with a previously unannounced shoulder injury. Then came Saturday's report that Pittman was again suffering concussion symptoms in Atlanta.

Pittman is Indianapolis' top receiver. He's tallied 99 catches for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games this season. The 8-6 Colts are looking to stay on the right side of the AFC playoff picture in Sunday's game.