Comedian Alex Falcone reveals soccer's biggest scam + why American soccer needs pro/rel!

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros bring on Liverpool fan and comedian Alex Falcone to chat all things comedy, soccer and his viral skit, “Is it a scam? Yep!”

Christian and Alexis chat Alex Falcone’s Liverpool fandom and why he thinks refereeing and home field advantage are the biggest scam in soccer.

Later, Christian and Alexis chat with Alex about why promotion & relegation would be awesome for soccer. They also take a look at the “Costco Guys” Tik Tok videos and get Alex’s immediate reaction.

(3:15) - Comedian Alex Falcone joins the show

(13:00) - How Alex became a soccer & Liverpool fan

(21:15) - Chatting video games & graffiti

(30:00) - What is the biggest soccer scam?

(42:15) - Bring Pro/Rel to America!

(50:00) - Premier League title enough for Liverpool?

(59:10) - Reacting to “Costco Guys” Tik Tok videos

