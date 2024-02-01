Commanders hire Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as new HC, per reports

The Washington Commanders are hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach, according to multiple reports Thursday.
This is Quinn's second head coaching opportunity. The 53-year-old previously led the Atlanta Falcons for six seasons (2015-2020.)
From Dallas to D.C.: the Commanders are hiring Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach, per league sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2024
Quinn and Commanders’ GM Adam Peters are the two men now charged with leading Washington into the future. pic.twitter.com/G9DUdspQPK
With his hiring, the last vacancy of the 2024 NFL head coaching cycle has been filled.
This story will be updated.